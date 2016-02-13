FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a muggy morning a very warm day is ahead a temperatures head to the upper 80s. Again this afternoon isolated showers and storms will pop during the heat of the day. The SPC also has the viewing area north and northeast of Louisville in the marginal category for severe weather. Any storms will likely be short-lived and again the biggest threat would be heavy downpours and higher wind gusts.

We start the work week tomorrow with scattered storms and warm temps. That trend continues for much of the week with Wednesday now looking mostly dry as a weak cold front moves through Tues night into Weds.

At this point next weekend is looking dry and warm.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated afternoon showers/storms. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

