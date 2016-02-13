FORECAST SUMMARY:
High pressure firmly in place under a ridge stretching from east Texas up towards the mid-Atlantic will keep us hot, hazy and humid through most of Wednesday. We'll see a few shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak cold front moves in from the NE.
Mostly dry Friday with a slight chance for showers south of the metro and later in the evening. The ridge builds back in heading towards the weekend which gives us more chances for a few isolated showers/storms. A few lingering showers into Labor Day as of now...
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot. High 91. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot. High 92.
