FORECAST SUMMARY:

High pressure firmly in place under a ridge stretching from east Texas up towards the mid-Atlantic will keep us hot, hazy and humid through most of Wednesday. We'll see a few shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak cold front moves in from the NE.

Mostly dry Friday with a slight chance for showers south of the metro and later in the evening. The ridge builds back in heading towards the weekend which gives us more chances for a few isolated showers/storms. A few lingering showers into Labor Day as of now...

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot. High 91. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot. High 92.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV