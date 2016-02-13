FORECAST SUMMARY:
Evening storms will diminish overnight but with light winds some fog could develop. Muggy weather continues into Monday with an isolated storm threat. Highs will push close to 90. The remnant low pressure center from Alberto will move across the area from late Tuesday through Wednesday giving us a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms. It won’t be until next weekend when we see a sustained break in storm chances. Temperatures will remain at or above normal.
TONIGHT: Any showers end. Patchy fog. Low 72. Wind: Light.
MEMORIAL DAY: Muggy with a stray storm south. High 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: A chance of storms late. High 85.
