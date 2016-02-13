FORECAST SUMMARY:

HOT & muggy across Kentuckiana this afternoon and that will be the trend as we get into this evening. We'll see scattered showers through sunset with a few isolated heavy downpours.

As far as the weekend goes - it will be more of the same hot & muggy weather with just a slight chance for a few pop-up showers in the heat of the afternoon Saturday.

The first half of the work week with stay warm before a cold front arrives Thursday sparking some showers during the day that should fade off by Friday morning. That cold front will actually usher in come cooler weather to end the week and get into the next weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, mild and muggy. Low: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy! High 90. Wind: SW Calm.

