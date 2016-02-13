FORECAST SUMMARY:

With a ridge of high pressure centered to the east, the heat and humidity will be around for the rest of the holiday weekend and most of the coming week. September has started off steamy! Daily highs in the low 90s and the heat index around 95-100.

An isolated afternoon pop-up shower is possible in the heat of the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Mainly dry conditions will continue through Thursday. A weak front brings a higher chance of rain, possibly heavy, Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 75. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY - LABOR DAY: Hot, humid, mainly dry. High 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

