FORECAST SUMMARY:

With a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon highs should reach the low 90s with heat indices in the 95 to 100-degree range again tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances stay at or below 20% through this timeframe. The ridge should break down a bit by late in the week, allowing a weak cold front to drop into Kentuckiana. At the same time, the remnant moisture from tropical storm Gordon could interact with the front. As a result, we could see some heavier downpours with any storms that develop starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. The amount of rain will depend on the eventual path of that tropical system. Humidity levels will remain high for the next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies, warm and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, mainly dry, heat indices 95-100 degrees. High: 93. Wind: S 5 mph.

