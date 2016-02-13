FORECAST SUMMARY:

With a big ridge of high pressure dominating the Ohio Valley and much of the eastern U.S. we are set-up for more hot and humid weather on this Labor Day. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon highs should reach the low 90s with heat indices in the 95 to 100-degree range. With plenty of outdoor activities planned for the holiday, hydrate properly, used plenty of sunscreen and minimize your time outside if possible during the hottest part of the day. Don’t expect any changes into the mid-week as the ridge holds tight with lower 90s for highs and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

The ridge should break down a bit by late in the week, allowing a weak cold front to drop into Kentuckiana. At the same time, the remnant moisture from a developing tropical system over the Gulf early this week could feed our direction and interact with the front. As a result, we could see some heavier downpours with any storms that develop starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. The amount of rain will depend on the eventual path of that tropical system but with more clouds around, we should see a drop in temperatures with afternoon highs back into the mid-80s. Have a safe Labor Day!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: .Hot and humid, mainly dry, heat indices 95-100 degrees. High: 93. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, warm and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, mainly dry, heat indices 95-100 degrees. High: 93. Wind: S 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV