FORECAST:
Mix of clouds, sun and a few lingering showers across Kentuckiana this afternoon. In about an hour the showers will be out of the viewing area and we're looking at a mostly dry evening.
Hot and humid for Sunday and into the beginning of the work week as a ridge builds in and brings in some hot air from the SW. Combine that with some very high dew point values and we could have heat indices between 95-100.
An influx of moisture from the Gulf South and the passage of a frontal boundary will give us a few chances for rain later in the week and into the weekend. Labor day is looking mostly dry as of now!
FORECAST SUMMARY:
EVENING: Rain moving out. Partly cloudy. 80s -->70s.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 72.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed