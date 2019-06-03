We’re enjoying the warmest temperatures so far this year through Thursday! Unfortunately, we will have a couple of rounds of heavy rain, with a few strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon.

The highest threat of severe weather will be between 4pm and 10 pm Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s Thursday afternoon! Winds will be very gusty, over 40 mph at times. This could cause some tree limbs to break, and cause spotty power outages.

A cold front will move through tomorrow evening, and a cooler/drier pattern will settle in for the weekend and through most of next week. A reinforcing shot of cool air could bring a brief shower chance late Sunday (maybe a few flakes too).

Another weak system could bring a few showers for the first day of spring next Wednesday, but all in all, it will be a much quieter weather pattern after tomorrow.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Showers and storms arrive overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 25-40 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy and warm, occasional rain and storms. High: 75°. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High: 49. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

