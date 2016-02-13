FORECAST SUMMARY:

A Flash Flood Watch is out for Louisville metro and our Southern Indiana counties through Sunday evening.

Tornado watch for Louisville Metro and Kentucky counties to the south throught 11 pm.

Heavy rains tonight in many locations with a front along the river. Rainfall rates could reach 1-3 per hour at times. Some street flooding is being reported in the Metro.

The remnants of TD Gordon move slowly to the northeast overnight. Rain will begin to diminish tomorrow afternoon as the low moves further east A cold front will trail behind the low and cross the area tomorrow.

Colder temperatures will begin the new week with highs in the mid 70s Monday. Lows for several night will be in the low 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Rain chance 70%. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, a few storms. Rain chance: 30%. Low: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain, some thunder. Rain chance: 70%. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

