FLOOD WATCH FOR KENTUCKIANA FROM WEDNESDAY AT 7PM THROUGH FRIDAY AT 1AM

Fog possible this morning, especially along the river.

Hope you have a good umbrella and rain gear for the next couple days! We'll see rounds of rain today and Thursday totaling anywhere from 2-4" with some areas seeing higher amounts. Ponding of water on roadways possible during heavy downpours. Creeks and streams will rise and some streets that are flood-prone may experience flooding. We're in the Marginal category for the risk of severe weather today (1 out of 5) and could see some t-storms and a little wind this afternoon.

Once this system clears we'll be watching the Ohio River's slow rise into the weekend. We may reach minor flood stage by Sunday.

Much colder weather Friday into the weekend, but we'll have a few dry days Fri & Sat before more rounds of rain Sunday - Tuesday. At least with next week's wet weather, temps will be above normal.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Milder with rain and some thunder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Moderate to heavy rain. Low: 59°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and warm with more rain and thunder. High: 72° Wind SW 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

