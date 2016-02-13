FORECAST SUMMARY:
It’s just a gorgeous autumn afternoon with sunshine and 60s! Even better tomorrow with highs in the low 70s – great for trick-or-treating a day early! A cold front will bring wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rain at times. 2-4” rainfall totals expected. Our weather will be improving in time for the Breeder’s Cup! Friday will be cool and drier in the mid-50s, but a few showers could linger. This weekend is shaping up great - cool and dry with upper 50s Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low 45.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy breezy and mild, high 73.
WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.
