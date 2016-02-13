FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s just a gorgeous autumn afternoon with sunshine and 60s! Even better tomorrow with highs in the low 70s – great for trick-or-treating a day early! A cold front will bring wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rain at times. 2-4” rainfall totals expected. Our weather will be improving in time for the Breeder’s Cup! Friday will be cool and drier in the mid-50s, but a few showers could linger. This weekend is shaping up great - cool and dry with upper 50s Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low 45.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy breezy and mild, high 73.

WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV