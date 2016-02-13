FORECAST SUMMARY:

*Flood Watch –through Friday 8am*

Rain over the northern 2/3 of the viewing area right now with some of our southernmost counties getting a brief break from the rain. More than an inch falling in parts of the metro yesterday with around 1-3" expected through EOD.

A few showers possible early Friday before some much needed dry time heading into the weekend. Saturday we'll have mostly sunny skies and cool temps - great Breeder's Cup weather! Sunday the clouds increase a bit before our next rain chance arrives later Sunday evening.

Timing is a bit off between models, but we'll see a wet start to the work week Monday into Tues before some dry time on Weds.

NWS Louisville will conduct a damage survey near Rineyville to determine if a Tornado occured yesterday evening.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Rain much of the day. High 61.

FRIDAY: A few light showers early. High 51.

