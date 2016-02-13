FORECAST SUMMARY:

The remnants of Florence will be heading out, so our sky will clear up tonight with patchy fog possible. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to 70 overnight. Warmer tomorrow, with only a very small chance of an afternoon pop-up shower, with highs in the upper 80s. Our last week of summer will stay summer-like with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday.

By Friday a frontal system will drop in from the northwest, increasing our chances for scattered showers and storms just in time for the weekend. The front will stall out in the area, so this will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, so the rain gear may be needed for any outdoor plans. With a bit more cloudiness around, temperatures should back off a touch into the low to mid-80s this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 69. Winds: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A spotty shower possible. High: 87. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

