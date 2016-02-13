FORECAST SUMMARY:

Orange Air Quality Alert for Sensitive Groups through midnight. It’s hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, and the heat index near 100 this afternoon. Same heat and humidity for tomorrow.

It will stay hot and dry into Friday afternoon, but a cold front will bring scattered showers/storms late day/evening Friday. The front will stall over the region keeping scattered showers in the forecast through much of next week! Temperatures will be more fall-like as autumn begins Saturday with highs in the 70s this weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Staying warm & humid. Low: 74. Wind: Calm.

THURSDAY: Summer-like heat! High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10.

FRIDAY: Hot! Afternoon/evening storms. Wind: SW 5-15.

