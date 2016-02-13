FORECAST SUMMARY:
Orange Air Quality Alert for Sensitive Groups through midnight. It’s hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, and the heat index near 100 this afternoon. Same heat and humidity for tomorrow.
It will stay hot and dry into Friday afternoon, but a cold front will bring scattered showers/storms late day/evening Friday. The front will stall over the region keeping scattered showers in the forecast through much of next week! Temperatures will be more fall-like as autumn begins Saturday with highs in the 70s this weekend!
►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Staying warm & humid. Low: 74. Wind: Calm.
THURSDAY: Summer-like heat! High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10.
FRIDAY: Hot! Afternoon/evening storms. Wind: SW 5-15.
Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.
Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed