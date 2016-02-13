FORECAST SUMMARY:
A weak front is moving through the region today and tomorrow with spotty showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat will stay very low, but a few strong storms could contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. After more 90s today, it won’t be as hot in the low-mid 80s tomorrow, thanks to clouds and a few showers. It’s a very simple forecast for our Labor Day Weekend and through next week as the muggy summer pattern continues with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and a small chance of an isolated afternoon pop-up shower or storm.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Occasional rain and storms, still muggy. Low: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers (mainly south). High: 83. Wind: N 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms. High 88.
