FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mostly clear and warm tonight, lows near 70.

It’s time to turn up the heat and humidity this weekend and beyond. The muggier summer pattern is back with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A stationary front will be near the region with an occasional shower or storm Saturday through much of next week. This is the pattern where day to day, some will get the rain and some won’t – “pop-up, hit-or-miss, splash-n’-dash”.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 70. Wind: Light S.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, hot and more humid. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storm. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV