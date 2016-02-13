FORECAST SUMMARY:
Mostly clear and warm tonight, lows near 70.
It’s time to turn up the heat and humidity this weekend and beyond. The muggier summer pattern is back with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
A stationary front will be near the region with an occasional shower or storm Saturday through much of next week. This is the pattern where day to day, some will get the rain and some won’t – “pop-up, hit-or-miss, splash-n’-dash”.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 70. Wind: Light S.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, hot and more humid. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storm. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
