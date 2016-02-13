FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’ve enjoyed a great week of weather across Kentuckiana here in early June with plenty of sunshine each day and afternoon highs slowly warming through the 80s. As we close out the week on this Friday, the heat and humidity will be returning to the area and this will be a prelude of things to come in the extended forecast. With a southerly flow bringing more warmth and moisture into the region, get set for a hot day with a bit more in the way of humidity as afternoon highs reach the low 90s here in the metro with upper 80s to around 90 degrees elsewhere. While most locations should be dry today, a stray storm may pop up during the heating of the day, especially in Southern Indiana which is closer to a weak front off to our north.

This weekend the heat and humidity will hang around as a few waves of energy cruise through the Ohio Valley in the northwest flow aloft while the weak front drops farther to the south, which will increase our chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms mainly during the heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will top out again in the low 90s Saturday but should back off a few degrees on Sunday into the upper 80s with a little better coverage of expected scattered storms. This unsettled, summer-like pattern with a stalled out boundary hanging over the area will keep our storm chances around through the much of next week with daily highs into the upper 80s with the humid conditions sticking around. Have a nice Friday and a great weekend to come!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High: 92. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, warm and muggy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated P.M. storms. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV