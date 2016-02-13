FORECAST SUMMARY:
HOT & HUMID. That will be the weather story for Labor Day weekend and into next week. We could see an isolated shower/storm Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but chances are low. Not much change in our overall weather pattern headed into the first week of Sept. Ridge of high pressure taking over is what will keep our weather pretty consistently hot and dry into next week.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, still muggy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Hot & muggy. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 89. Wind SW 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: Hot & muggy. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 91. Wind S 5-10mph.
