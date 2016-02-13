FORECAST SUMMARY:

HOT & HUMID. That will be the weather story for Labor Day weekend and into next week. We could see an isolated shower/storm Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but chances are low. Not much change in our overall weather pattern headed into the first week of Sept. Ridge of high pressure taking over is what will keep our weather pretty consistently hot and dry into next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, still muggy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Hot & muggy. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 89. Wind SW 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Hot & muggy. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 91. Wind S 5-10mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV