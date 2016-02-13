FORECAST:
Hot and humid for Sunday and into the beginning of the work week as a ridge builds in and brings in some hot air from the SW. Combine that with some very high dew point values and we could have heat indices between 95-100.
An influx of moisture from the Gulf South and the passage of a frontal boundary will give us a few chances for rain later in the week and into the weekend. Labor day is looking mostly dry as of now!
FORECAST SUMMARY:
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 90. Wind: SW 5-10
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 75.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed