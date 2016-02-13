FORECAST:

Hot and humid for Sunday and into the beginning of the work week as a ridge builds in and brings in some hot air from the SW. Combine that with some very high dew point values and we could have heat indices between 95-100.

An influx of moisture from the Gulf South and the passage of a frontal boundary will give us a few chances for rain later in the week and into the weekend. Labor day is looking mostly dry as of now!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 90. Wind: SW 5-10

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 75.

