FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hazy, hot, and humid weather is on the way this weekend – more typical of late July/early August mid-summer weather!

A touch cooler tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Hot and dry tomorrow with highs near 90. High temps climb to the low/mid 90s Saturday through Monday with heat index values near 100.

Mainly dry weather will continue through Monday. A front will approach the region with scattered showers and storms returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps and humidity should drop a bit by the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, heating up. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hot, hazy, and more humid. High: 94. Heat index: 95+. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

