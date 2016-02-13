FORECAST SUMMARY:
Hazy, hot, and humid weather is on the way this weekend – more typical of late July/early August mid-summer weather!
A touch cooler tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Hot and dry tomorrow with highs near 90. High temps climb to the low/mid 90s Saturday through Monday with heat index values near 100.
Mainly dry weather will continue through Monday. A front will approach the region with scattered showers and storms returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps and humidity should drop a bit by the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5 mph.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, heating up. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Hot, hazy, and more humid. High: 94. Heat index: 95+. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
