After a busy weather day, thankfully, the severe weather threat is ending tonight. It will stay breezy, and turn much cooler tomorrow with highs in the 40s.
Our extended outlook is looking mainly dry and cool. Highs will stay steady in the upper 40s and low 50s this weekend through early next week. Spring begins Wednesday with 50s, and maybe a few light rain showers.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: Storms clearing, staying breezy. Temps falling. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High: 49. Wind: W 15-30 mph.
SATURDAY: Chilly sunshine, high 48. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
