The rain has arrived to Kentuckiana. We'll see some light showers this morning with scattered showers expected throughout the day. A frontal boundary just off to our north and west will slowly move into and through our area this weekend giving us more chances for rain as we enter the weekend.

Keep your rain gear handy Saturday.... showers in the morning with more rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder going into Saturday afternoon. Saturday could be a little breezy with gusts in the 20mph range. Once the front swings through we'll see drier, but much cooler conditions Sunday. Tiny chance for a bit of wintry mix very early Sunday as any moisture exits the region and temps drop, but the chance is very small. Sunday we'll struggle to get into the high 40s, but see plenty of sunshine.

Those wanting some warmer weather won't have to wait long. An area of high pressure takes over the forecast for early next week and we'll go from 50s Monday to 70s once again by Thursday!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 66°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Low: 55°. Wind: SSW: 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Occasional rain and thunder. Breezy. High: 64°. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX