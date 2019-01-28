This morning we woke up to the calm after the storm.

Today will be a mild day with highs in the 50s. We will see no rain today, but it will feel windy out.

We can anticipate on seeing gradual clearing as a near 990 mb low moves towards the Great Lakes and leaves us with cooler temperatures going into the work week. Wind speeds will be up to 30 miles per hour for most of the viewing area but some southern to central counties could have winds speeds higher than 30 miles per hour. The wind gust is expected to be over 40 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm tonight.

Tonight, will be clear and frigid. Nightly lows will be below freezing and in the 20s.

Monday will be another day of no rain, but with partly sunny skies. Highs for Monday will be in the 40s and nightly lows will be in the 20s.

Tuesday, expect it to be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and nightly lows will be in the 30s.

Area rivers, including the Ohio River, are expected to return to minor flood stage late this weekend and into early next week. Links are below:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lmk&gage=mluk2

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lmk&gage=mlpk2

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Gradual clearing and windy. High 50°. Wind: W 20-30 mph. Gust 40+mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Frigid. Low: 25°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 43°. Wind W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Frigid. Low: 26°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

