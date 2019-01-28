Today will be much different from Saturday. This morning we will wake up to early morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s, cloudy skies, and light rain. Our rain chances will increase as the day goes along. We will see about a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain during the afternoon hours then the rain will taper off this evening and will be less than 20 percent. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one inch in accumulation.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 40s and nightly lows in the low to middle 30s.

Monday, we will welcome the President’s Day holiday with a day of no rain. We will be under partly sunny skies and highs will be in the 40s. Nightly lows will be below freezing and in the upper 20s. You will want to be sure to bundle up and stay warm for the cloudy night.

A Flood Warning is still in effect for Ohio River at McAlpine Upper and McAlpine Lower as well as for Cannelton Lock and Tell City until Monday.

Tuesday will be another day like Sunday, but with a higher rain chance and a slight chance of flurries. We will wake up to partly cloudy skies, windchills in the 20s and 30s and morning lows that are below freezing. Rain will be likely for the overnight a going into Wednesday morning. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and nightly lows in the upper 30s.

FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MCALPINE UPPER AND LOWER UNTIL 2/18/2019

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Occasional rain and chance of precipitation 40 percent. High: 46°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. Low: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 40°. Wind: W 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and below freezing temps. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

