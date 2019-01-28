LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This morning we are waking up to cloudy skies, rain and a wintry mix.

It’s a cold day in Kentuckiana and windchills are in the 20s and upper 30s. Highs for today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Drive slowly and with precaution as our roadways will be slick. Freezing rain will be possible until the afternoon and rain chances will increase after 10 a.m. Chance of precipitation will be 100 percent going into the overnight hours.

Some areas will be in under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm. This will mean that there could be periods of snow and freezing rain will occur and make travel difficult. Try to remain off the slick roads if possible. No accumulations will be expected and rain will persist into the afternoon.

Kentuckiana will be under a Flood Watch beginning at 7 pm that is expected to end Tuesday afternoon. Nightly lows for Sunday, will be in the low-to-middle 30s.

Monday will be a day of cloudy skies and occasional rain that will last into the overnight.

A trailing frontal boundary will stall over the region going into Tuesday and will cause light to moderate rain that will linger all day.

Low-lying flooding will be possible for Kentuckiana, which is why we will keep a close eye on flood stages as our creeks, streams, and rivers could see some flooding.

Quantitative precipitation forecast models are anticipating rainfall amounts to be up to and over two inches of rain by Wednesday.

Warm air advection will make its way into the viewing area by the middle of the week and we will see highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm for the following locations:

Jasper, Brandenburg, Tell City, Leitchfield, and Hardinsburg

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Rain and a wintry mix. High: 43°. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and clouds. Low: 35°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Occasional rain throughout the day and more rain at night. Chance of precipitation 100%. High: 48° Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Low: 45°. Wind: S 10 mph

