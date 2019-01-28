Happy Groundhog Day! The Groundhog did not see a shadow, which means we can look forward to an early spring. It should be pointed out that the Groundhog is right only 37% of the time, so let's hope this year is a 37% year.

Tonight we can anticipate on seeing mostly cloudy skies and nightly lows in the low to middle 40s.

Sunday, expect it to be similar to today, but a few degrees warmer. Sunday will be a great day to go out and complete any errands that you did not complete on Saturday because rain will make its way into the viewing area on Monday.

We will wake up to morning lows in the 40s Sunday morning, and see a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 50s and nightly lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and we will be under mostly cloudy skies.

We will experience a significant warm-up going into the work and school week. Many may be happy about the warmth, but we will also see rain and have gusty winds Monday.

Monday anticipate on it being warm out and for us to see light to moderate rain by the afternoon.

Rainfall totals are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. However, southerly winds will gust up to 20 miles per hour or a little more. Highs for Monday will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday night, the rain will continue as we will be under cloudy skies with nightly lows in the 40s.

Looking ahead, Wednesday to Friday will be the days where we will see our heaviest rain and have possible thunderstorms. We will want to pay close attention to the rainfall accumulations next week and going into Saturday. Flooding can be a possible threat, but as of now, it is still too soon to tell.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.Wind gust 20+mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and wet. Low: 42°. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

--

