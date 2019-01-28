Light sct'd showers early this morning across Kentuckiana with temps ranging from mid 40s in S. Indiana to 61 here in Louisville. We'll see a few more light scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon ahead of much heavier rain Wednesday and Thursday. Wet, but with warmer air as the cold front driving south now lifts back north for the middle of the week.

Rainfall totals are still in the 2-4" range with a few areas possibly seeing slightly higher amounts.

Finally drier weather moves in Friday - Saturday, but with much colder temps as the cold front exits the region. Temps nearly cut in half from Thurs to Friday so it will be noticeably colder.

Light rain returns Sunday evening into Monday with seasonably cool to just above normal temps. More wet weather for parts of next week...

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a passing shower possible. High: 57° Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Shower chances increase. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mild with rain and thunder. High: 68° Wind SW 5- 10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX