Tonight, it will feel cold out. We will see a significant drop in our nightly lows and be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas south of the Ohio River will be under a Freeze Warning beginning at 11pm and ending on Monday at 10 am. The Freeze Warning is mainly for those who grow crops and have outdoor plants.

So, be sure to cover your plants and bring all outdoor animals inside because we will see clear skies and nightly lows will be below freezing and in the 20s.

Monday will be warmer and another day of sunny skies. We could see early morning frost that will burn off by the afternoon. Early morning wind chills will be in the 20s and low 30s. We will warm up as the day goes along and highs for Monday will be in the 50 and nightly lows will be in the 30s and late-night frost will be possible.

Tuesday, we will slowly warm up and see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Our winds will be calm and from the south which will allow it to feel a little warm out. Nightly lows for Tuesday will be in the 40s.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Frost possible for areas south of I-64. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Frost early then sunny skies. High: 55°. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and late night frost possible. Low: 34°. Wind: E 5 mph.

