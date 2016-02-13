FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chilly high pressure will hold over the area for tonight with most rural areas falling to or below freezing. Most of the work week ahead will be dry with highs warming back to the low 60s tomorrow. A cold front passes the area midweek with the only impact being cooler highs in 50s for the second half of the week.

By the end of the week models indicate the weather pattern in the viewing area will become more unsettled. A few showers are possible over the Ohio Valley from Friday through the weekend, but prevalent clouds and colder than normal temps will be a bigger impact.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear & cold with frost. Low 33. Wind: South light.

TOMORROW: Frost early, sunny and warmer. High 63. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

