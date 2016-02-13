FORECAST SUMMARY:

***Frost Advisory 2am-10am this morning***

Some residents of Kentuckiana could wake up with a little frost on their cars and lawns this morning as we had clearing skies overnight and are in for some very chilly temps before sunrise. Today will be another below average day as far as our temps go - only reaching the mid to upper 50s, but we will see a little sun.

Tomorrow another cold front moves into Kentuckiana and we'll see some chilly afternoon/evening rain. Some drizzle may stick around into early Saturday which would make for "less than ideal" race conditions for the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon.

You'll need a coat for most weekend plans with highs in the mid to low 50s and some very chilly nights in the 30s! Canadian high pressure is giving us that chilly weekend and we'll get another shot of that cold air for the middle of next week.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly cool. High: 58. Wind: N 5-10.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Very chilly! Low: 37. Wind ENE: 5-10.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV