FORECAST SUMMARY:

A perfect autumn day ahead! High pressure to the north will allow for plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

A cold front has moved through the viewing area. No weather with it but it does reinforce the cool, fall-like conditions today.

After overnight lows in the 50s. tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through next week. A few showers could return Monday and Tuesday.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies, patchy fog late. Low: 55. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, very pleasant! High: 72. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, a bit warmer. High: 82. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV