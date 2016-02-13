FORECAST SUMMARY:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH WEDNESDAY 2PM

Much of our area has picked up between 2-4” of rainfall over the last few days, and another 2-4” will be possible through Wednesday morning. Additional flooding can be expected with more rounds of rainfall on the way!

Temperatures will be steady in the upper 60s and low 70s through the overnight. South breezes will help push temps to the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. A few strong/severe storms will be possible late tomorrow/tomorrow night as a cold front approaches. The cold front will move through with more rain early Wednesday morning.

Finally, we’ll clear out by Wednesday afternoon. A much needed dry pattern will settle in for the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. Beautiful fall weather is in store with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday, and then warming back to the low 80s this weekend. For now, stay safe driving in the rain and watch out for flooded roadways.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 69. Wind: S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Showers and storms. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Rain chance: 70%.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain, then afternoon clearing. High: 74. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

