FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our weather looks pretty ideal as we close out the week on this Friday and head into the upcoming weekend. With skies clearing overnight, we are in for a cool start across Kentuckiana this morning with readings dipping down into the upper 40s and low 50s. This afternoon expect sunshine as warmer temperatures return and afternoon highs jump back up into the mid-70s. A dry cold front will slide through the area tonight, bringing a re-enforcing shot of cooler air to begin the weekend so we’ll trim a few degrees off of afternoon highs on Saturday into the low-70s but it should be a gorgeous early fall day for all the outdoor activities and festivals across the area.

The nice weather will stick around to close out the weekend and kick off the month of October on Monday as sunshine will continue to be the rule along with warmer temperatures as afternoon highs jump back into the low to mid-80s. After several much-needed dry days across Kentuckiana, a few showers should return to the area by Tuesday, but temperatures look to stay above average for early October into the low 80s. Have a great Friday, a nice weekend and enjoy the pleasant fall weather!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, a nice day!. High: 74. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, patchy fog late. Low: 55. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, very pleasant! High: 72. Wind: NE 5 mph.

