LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No more rain... at least until tomorrow! Its a cold and windy morning here in Kentuckiana. Gusts as high as 32mph so far this morning will make our temps in the upper 20s and low 30s feeling more like the teens and low 20s. Bundle up - it'll be a chilly and sunny day. As Ben mentioned in the previous email we're tracking a few incoming systems...

Clouds return tomorrow ahead of some late evening rain. Most of Thursday will be dry. Friday night into Saturday morning we'll get a wintry mix to snow flurries. Sunday could begin with some wintry mix which lingers throughout the day as rain/mix Tues night into Weds we could see rain/wintry mix/snow

Temps turning to a cooler weather pattern from the weekend into next week will have us feeling like Winter once again. Highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and milder, a few showers late. High: 61°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

