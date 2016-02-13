FORECAST SUMMARY:
A slow-moving front combined humid air will continue to pop-up spotty showers and storms through tomorrow afternoon. The front will begin to move south tomorrow evening, and we get a brief break with dry conditions through Sunday.
The next cold front brings more scattered showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday. Behind the front, a nice sample of late September is on the way with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lower humidity. We’re looking forward to great weather by the middle and end of next week!
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Low: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. .
SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms. High: 85. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph
