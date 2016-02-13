FORECAST SUMMARY:
Hot, hazy, and humid conditions will continue for much of this week and through this weekend. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s and low 80s, with a higher heat index with lows in the lower 70s.
A weak front will bring scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. Muggy conditions will prevail this weekend with an isolated afternoon pop-up shower or storm.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 75. Wind: Light S.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot. High 92. Heat index: 95-100. Wind: S 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Hot with a few showers/storms developing late day. High: 90. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed