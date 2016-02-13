FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot, hazy, and humid conditions will continue for much of this week and through this weekend. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s and low 80s, with a higher heat index with lows in the lower 70s.

A weak front will bring scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. Muggy conditions will prevail this weekend with an isolated afternoon pop-up shower or storm.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 75. Wind: Light S.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot. High 92. Heat index: 95-100. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot with a few showers/storms developing late day. High: 90. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

