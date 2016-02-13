FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s going to feel quite summer-like here in Kentuckiana on this Tuesday and for the rest of the week, even by mid to late September standards. With the remnants of Florence pulling northeastward and out of the region, we should see a mix of clouds and sunshine today as afternoon highs warm up into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. While a few stray storms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon warmth, most locations should be dry. The unseasonably hot and dry weather will stick into the late week with highs remaining in the upper 80s and low 90s, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

By Friday, a frontal system will drop in from the northwest so our chances for scattered showers and storms should slowly pick up by the upcoming weekend. With the front expected to slow down and eventually stall somewhere over our region, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. While it shouldn’t be a wash-out, it appears the rain gear may be needed for any outdoor plans over the weekend, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down with the front nearby and more clouds in place with highs expected to only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Have a great Tuesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated P.M. storms. High: 90. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 71. Winds: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

