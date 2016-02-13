FORECAST:

We're in for a picture-perfect day here in Kentuckiana! Might see a little fog early this morning around sunrise, but that will clear quickly and we'll have plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. Cooler temps and lower humidity are the game changers for today's forecast as high pressure takes over through the end of the week.

Slight chance for some rain Friday night and Saturday as a weak wave of energy moves in from the NW. We'll warm up over the weekend and our humidity will gradually increase as well. A ridge building in from the SW keeping our temps hot into next week.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

THURSDAY: Cool morning. Mostly sunny. High: 81. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Stray shower late. High 84.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV