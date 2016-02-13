FORECAST SUMMARY:

Scattered showers are expected across the area tonight as a cold front moves through Kentuckiana. This sharp front will actually drop our temperatures substantially for the first time in over a week and a half! Highs tomorrow will hold in the 60s despite some sunshine. Clouds increase Friday and some patchy light, cold rain could fall Friday evening – perhaps affecting some Friday night football game goers! If rain starts to fall temps will likely drop into the 40s!! The weekend starts dry and cool Saturday, but a chance of rain returns Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will hold below normal for the next week to come.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Early showers, then breezy and cooler. Low: 55. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clearing skies, breezy and cooler. High: 66. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

