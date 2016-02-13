FORECAST SUMMARY:
Scattered showers are expected across the area tonight as a cold front moves through Kentuckiana. This sharp front will actually drop our temperatures substantially for the first time in over a week and a half! Highs tomorrow will hold in the 60s despite some sunshine. Clouds increase Friday and some patchy light, cold rain could fall Friday evening – perhaps affecting some Friday night football game goers! If rain starts to fall temps will likely drop into the 40s!! The weekend starts dry and cool Saturday, but a chance of rain returns Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will hold below normal for the next week to come.
►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android
Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.
Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Early showers, then breezy and cooler. Low: 55. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Clearing skies, breezy and cooler. High: 66. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed