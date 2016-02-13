FORECAST SUMMARY:

It finally feels like mid-October here in Kentuckiana with the autumn air arriving Thursday and it appears this touch of fall weather will be sticking around into the weekend and beyond. The jackets and sweaters will be needed early on this Friday as temperatures have dipped into the low 40s this morning, our coldest air of the season so far. We should start out with abundant sunshine across the region with surface high pressure in place, but an upper level system sliding in from the west will cause clouds to increase through the afternoon with the chance of light rain this evening and the early part of the overnight. This could impact some of the high school football games with some chilly showers so be prepared for that.

Heading into the weekend, the unseasonably cool air will be hanging around with afternoon highs struggling to reach the 60-degree mark on Saturday despite a good bit of sunshine in place. To close out the weekend, some remnant moisture from a tropical system out of the Pacific will interact with a boundary to our northwest so our chances for a few showers will ramp up on Sunday. The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Monday with more rain expected. Afternoon highs will stay on the cool side with upper 50s and low 60s expected. Have a nice Friday and a great weekend to come!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Morning sun, then clouds increase with a shower late. High: 59. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain early, then partly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 57. Wind: N 5 mph.

