FORECAST SUMMARY:

The much-anticipated fall-like weather has finally arrived here in Kentuckiana on this Thursday and it looks like the cooler air will be sticking around for quite some time. With a cold front moving through overnight, winds have shifted to the northwest ushering in the cool air. The combination of some stubborn cloudiness hanging around for part of the day, the autumn air-mass and a gusty northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour will keep afternoon highs only into the low and mid-60s so grab the light jackets as you head out today.

Expect the cool air to hang with us to end the week and continue through the upcoming weekend with highs only in the upper 50s, which is more than 10 degrees below average for this time of October. While Friday should begin mostly sunny, a quick upper level system will increase clouds through the afternoon with a few showers possible into Friday night, but temperatures are still expected to drop into the low 40s even with some clouds around. The weekend will start very cool with highs only in the upper 50s Saturday before some remnant moisture from a tropical system coming from the Pacific interacts with a front increasing our chances for showers into early next week. Afternoon highs will stay cool into the upper 50s and low 60s so the fall season is definitely here. Have a great Thursday!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Scattered clouds, breezy and cooler. High: 64. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, a chilly night. Low: 43. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sun, then clouds increase with showers late. High: 59. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV