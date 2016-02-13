FORECAST SUMMARY:

We have some good news for those of you who think autumn is awesome, as fall-like conditions continue the next couple of days. Also, a welcomed dry pattern is here this week, and lasting through this upcoming weekend! Cloudy with 60s this afternoon and evening, with overnight lows in the upper 50s – trending 15-20 degrees below normal today! High pressure will keep it dry this week, and temperatures will be gradually warming up. Near 80 Wednesday, then mid-upper 80s through this weekend! We’ll have plenty of clouds around through Wednesday, then sunnier closer to the weekend.

Several hurricanes are churning in the Atlantic, with Florence the biggest impact. Florence could make landfall along the Carolinas by Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, pleasantly cool. Low: 59. Wind: N 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit milder. High: 76. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 80.

