FORECAST SUMMARY:
It’s a busy and active weather pattern on the way! Happy Unofficial Halloween! Today is a perfect Fall day for trick-or-treating. Highs are the low 70s and partly sunny. Staying nice and dry in the 60s this evening.
A cold front arrives early tomorrow and will bring rain throughout the day with showers becoming heavier tomorrow night into Thursday. Rain will start off mainly along and north of I-64 tomorrow, then gradually shift south late. Total rainfall from Wednesday-Friday still looking like 2-4", with locally higher amounts possible across Kentuckiana. Most of the rain will taper off Thursday night, but a few light rain showers possible Friday.
Drying out for Breeder's Cup Saturday although it will be cool with a few clouds. Sunday warms up a bit more into the 60s. The next system will another good chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, and breezy, low 62.
WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.
THURSDAY: Rain, high 56.
►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android
Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.
Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.
--
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed