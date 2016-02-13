FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s a busy and active weather pattern on the way! Happy Unofficial Halloween! Today is a perfect Fall day for trick-or-treating. Highs are the low 70s and partly sunny. Staying nice and dry in the 60s this evening.

A cold front arrives early tomorrow and will bring rain throughout the day with showers becoming heavier tomorrow night into Thursday. Rain will start off mainly along and north of I-64 tomorrow, then gradually shift south late. Total rainfall from Wednesday-Friday still looking like 2-4", with locally higher amounts possible across Kentuckiana. Most of the rain will taper off Thursday night, but a few light rain showers possible Friday.

Drying out for Breeder's Cup Saturday although it will be cool with a few clouds. Sunday warms up a bit more into the 60s. The next system will another good chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, and breezy, low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.

THURSDAY: Rain, high 56.

