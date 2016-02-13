FORECAST SUMMARY:

This nice stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the workweek, although turning hotter by Friday. With low humidity and no systems nearby, we are expecting dry conditions to continue through Friday as well. A muggier pattern will return this weekend into next week with daily chances of pop-up showers/storms.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Low: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, another nice one! High: 82. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 88.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV