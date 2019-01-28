LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday we woke up to partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 30s. Tonight, we can anticipate on seeing increasing clouds and for it to be below freezing out. Nightly lows will be in the 20s.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and cold. We will see rain throughout the day and at night.

A wintry mix will be possible and mainly for the areas north of the Ohio River. We will be under an under a Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon. Rain will be the major issue going into the school and work week.

A trailing frontal boundary will stall over the region going into Tuesday and will cause light to moderate rain that will linger all day.

Low-lying flooding will be possible for Kentuckiana. We will keep a close eye on flood stages as our creeks, streams, and rivers could see some flooding.

Quantitative precipitation forecast models are anticipating rainfall amounts to be up to and over two inches of rain by Wednesday.

Warm air advection will make its way into the viewing area by the middle of the week and we will see highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday’s chance of precipitation will be 60 to 70 percent. The rain will be off and on throughout the day. A wintry mix will be possible along with freezing rain. Highs for Sunday will be in the 40s and winds will be from the northeast and be between five to 10 miles per hour.

Rain chances will increase going into the overnight and nightly lows will be in the 30s.

Monday, prepare for rain showers during the day and at night. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Nightly lows for Monday will be in the 40s and we will be under cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: The rain will taper off Tuesday night and we will see mostly sunny skies Wednesday. The rain will return on Valentines Day, so this year it may be a celebration indoors for those in Kentuckiana.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and below freezing. Low: 26°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and a wintry mix. High: 43°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Occasional rain throughout the day and more rain at night. Chance of precipitation 80-90 %. High: 50° Wind: E 5-10 mph.

