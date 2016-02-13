FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like weather looks to continue through most of next week, with only small rain chances. (Looks like we will set a record warm-low (warmest minimum temp) temperature for today, as we only dropped to 73 this morning – old record 71 set in 1884). An isolated shower possible over the next few hours, especially south of Louisville. Muggy and mainly dry tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A weak front will bring a few showers/storms on Thursday, and that will be our highest rain chance of the extended outlook. Temperatures will trend more than 10 degrees above normal in the upper 80s this weekend and into next week with mostly dry conditions!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies with patchy fog late. Low: 70. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

