Daylight Saving Time Returns at 2 am Eastern Sunday so it is time to "Spring Forward"

Set your clocks forward 1 hour (for those that don't automatically update) before bed.

Our threat for rain and storms will wind down late Saturday evening and overnight, setting us up for a dry and fairly pleasant Sunday. It will be a bit breezy with west winds, but temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 50s early Sunday afternoon before dropping off as some cooler air arrives. We are looking at a sunny start to the week with afternoon highs right around average for early to mid-Match into the mid-50s thanks to high pressure building in from the northwest. As the high slides to our east on Wednesday, south winds will bring much warmer air back into Kentuckiana with highs around 70 degrees as our next storm system gathers strength to our west.

Another round of rain and storms is possible Wednesday night and into early Thursday, and we could catch a brief break in the action Thursday allowing highs to reach the low and mid-70s! As a cold front slides through the area late in the day Thursday, more rain and storms will be possible with a few of those potentially strong so we’ll have to keep an eye on that in the coming days. Temperatures will stay moderate to end the week on Friday before a secondary front brings a re-enforcing shot of colder air with highs struggling into the upper 30s to begin next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Rain and storms end, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 47. Wind: W 15-35 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler late. High: 59. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 56. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

