FORECAST SUMMARY:

A fall front is heading south and our sky will be gradually clearing out from north to south this evening and overnight. Chilly temps tonight with lows ranging from the mid-30s in S. Indiana, upper 30s in Louisville, to the low 40s south. Cool autumn sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid-50s … trending 15 degrees below normal! Our extended outlook will feature a series of fall fronts reinforcing below normal temperatures. Highs will generally stay in the 50s to low 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s! Our next chance of light rain will return by Friday afternoon/evening. Overall, a cool and mostly dry outlook!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and chilly. Low: 38. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still cool. High: 55. Wind: N 5 mph.

