WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - 7PM TODAY - 2AM WEDNESDAY

FLOOD WATCH - 7PM TODAY - 7AM WEDNESDAY

We're in for a quiet start to the day before active weather arrives this evening. Chilly and partly cloudy skies this morning with clouds gradually increasing throughout the day. After about 7PM, we start to see the rain/wintry mix move in from the SW. Snow chances look weaker than yesterday, but we still have the potential for a wet snow/wintry mix briefly before a complete switch over to rain through the overnight hours. Anyone driving late into the evening along the I-64 corridor will want to take extra precaution on the roads. Rain will continue overnight through Wednesday with totals in the 1-3" range.

Thursday will be mostly dry with a few spotty showers south. Friday evening into the weekend we get our next system. Rain starts Friday after 5PM and continues as showers and storms through Saturday. Lingering showers through the first half of Sunday. Temps will be milder so just expecting rain - not wintry weather.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY: Chilly with increasing clouds. Brief snow then all rain at night. High: 42°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers - heavy downpours at times. Low: 37°. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. A damp day! High: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

